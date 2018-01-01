A Note from Shaena

At Stu News, we receive a number of Letters to the Editor that are passionate about readers’ concerns and quite forthright in their expressed opinions.

Though we are very clear that these letters represent only the writers’ opinions, not ours, we love to publish them because they present a wide range of views and offer a variety of insights for the public to consider.

We invite you to keep a regular eye on our Letters section, including five new letters this issue, by clicking here.

A reminder of our Letters to the Editor policy:

It is our firm intention to run any letter that any Laguna Beach resident writes to us with few exceptions.

If the subject of a letter is not a newsworthy individual, we will not publish a letter with any inkling of a personal attack.

We will not accept letters written about a business either positive or negative. It is much too easy for competitors to “create” letters about another business or to find a person willing to write something nice about their business.

If a business is newsworthy, it is probable that we will accept such a letter.

Generally, we will only change objectionable language in letters.

The best rule of thumb is that the decision of the editor is final.

Please send Letters to the Editor to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for publication.