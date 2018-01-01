Grammy nominated Mindi Abair and The Boneshakers shake up stage at Festival of the Arts this Saturday

Two-time Grammy nominated singer/saxophonist Mindi Abair will perform live this Saturday, July 14 at the Laguna Beach Festival of Arts as part of the 2018 Concerts on the Green music series, sponsored by Cambria Estates Vineyard and Winery. This popular series highlights living legends in a casual outdoor gallery setting that offers a memorable and unique concert experience. Abair and her acclaimed band, The Boneshakers, will take the stage from 1 - 2:30 p.m.

One of the most recognized and sought-after saxophonists, two-time Grammy nominee Abair has been electrifying audiences with her dynamic live performances and sax prowess since her debut album in 2000. No one since Junior Walker has brought saxophone and vocals in one package to the forefront of modern music, with a raucous tone and abandon.

“There’s no mistaking the sound of Mindi Abair on her saxophone,” said Susan Davis, director of special events for the Festival of Arts. “Backed by the dynamic and talented musicians of the Boneshakers, this concert is one you won’t want to miss!”

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

(L-R) Rodney Lee, Randy Jacobs, Mindi Adair, Derek Frank, Sweet Pea Atkinson, Third Richardson

She has garnered 10 number one radio hits, six top five solo records and two number one spots on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz album chart. In 2014, Abair received her first Grammy nomination in the Best Pop Instrumental Album category, followed by a 2015 Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for her solo LP Wild Heart featuring the late Gregg Allman, Joe Perry, Trombone Shorty, Booker T. Jones, Keb’ Mo’, and Max Weinberg.

To help translate this sound to her live shows, Abair enlisted longtime friend and The Boneshakers founder Randy Jacobs (Bonnie Raitt, Was Not Was, Willie Nelson) to inject his brand of Detroit Rock/Funk. The collaboration was undeniable, and it led to an almost immediate decision to join forces creatively.

Mindi Abair and The Boneshakers features Abair (Saxophone, Vocals), Randy Jacobs (Guitar, Vocals), Sweet Pea Atkinson (Vocals), Rodney Lee (Keys), Derek Frank (Bass, Vocals), and Third Richardson (Drums, Vocals). Their first record together, Mindi Abair and The Boneshakers LIVE in Seattle, was released in September 2015, and recorded at their first official show together in Seattle in February 2015.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Mindi Abair and The Boneshakers perform at Concerts on the Green this Saturday, July 14

General Admission tickets are $10 on weekdays and $15 on weekends. Tickets for students and seniors are $7 on weekdays and $11 on weekends. Tickets for children 6-12 are $5 daily. Admission is free for children 5 and under, military, and Laguna Beach residents.

Passport to the Art, a special promotion funded in part by Bank of America, is $29 and includes unlimited admission all summer long to FOA, the Sawdust Art Festival and Laguna Art-A-Fair.

The Festival is open now through September 1 from noon - 11:30 p.m. on weekdays, and from 10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. on weekends. There is an early closing on Tuesday, August 25 at 1:30 p.m.

Concerts on the Green are free with FOA admission. Limited seating is available in a reserved section for $40 per person per concert (includes Festival admission). Call (800) 487-3378 or order online at www.foapom.com/events/concerts-on-the-green.

FOA is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Rd.

For more information, go to www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org.