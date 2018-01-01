Join the “I Heart OC” Boys & Girls Club Giving Day coming up on August 15

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is participating in a collaboration with all of the Boys & Girls Clubs in Orange County to raise over $150,000 for the youth. The Clubs have designated August 15 to be a giving day for donors, friends, and family to show their support for their Club by making a donation on that very special day.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

LB Boys and Girls Club

This OC Clubs collaboration brings together 15 Boys & Girls Clubs which combined have a total of 110 sites and serve over 95,922 youth annually.

According to the Institute for Social Research and School of Public Health at the University of Michigan study, for every $1 invested in a Boys & Girls Club, the community receives $10 in return. That is an amazing ROI.

Join this exciting event and help children have a brighter future.

For more information, contact Michelle Fortezzo at (949) 715-7584.