Pets of the Week Duke and Duchess are both looking for a new home

Duke and Duchess are currently taking the title of Pets of the Week. They are five years old and the brother and sister are a Chihuahua Peke mix. They’re full of love and find the outdoors to be the best place. They’re looking for a sweet home to take them in, and are excited for the new adventure that awaits them.

Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, hopes to see both Duke and Duchess adopted as soon as possible.

Duke and Duchess are ready to be adopted

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. Call (949) 497-3552 or go to the website for information on adoption procedures: www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.