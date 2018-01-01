Bluebird Music in the Park 2018: the party starts on Sunday, July 15 at 5 p.m.

Alert for locals: this Sunday the Bluebird Music in the Park kicks off with a tribute to the King of Rock and Roll. Concerts take place on Sundays from July 15 - August 26.

Keep an eye out for Stu News photographer Scott Brashier – he’ll be there every Sunday taking photos of the festive scene.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Last year Springsteen was celebrated

Free live performances are scheduled as follows:

7/15: Scott Bruce – A tribute to the King of Rock and Roll

7/22: The Devastators – Reggae and Dub

7/29: Lost Beach – Indie Rock n Roll

8/5: ABBA Gold – A tribute to ABBA

8/12: Room at The Top – A tribute to Tom Petty

8/19: Woody and the Longboards – A tribute to the Beach Boys

8/26: Santanaways – A tribute to Santana

This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Bluebird Park is located at 798 Bluebird Canyon Drive.