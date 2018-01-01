Open for Business workshop with the City announced for Sept 20

The next “Open for Business” workshop will be hosted by the City of Laguna Beach on Thursday, Sept 20 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Laguna Beach Community Center & Susi Q.

Workshop participants will include Planning Commissioners, representatives from the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, and Anthony Viera, Associate City Planner for the City of Laguna Beach.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The City will host its next Open for Business workshop at the beautiful Laguna Beach Community Center & Susi Q

“These Open for Business workshops are a great way for existing business owners as well as those that are interested in opening a new business, to get answers to questions and information about doing business in Laguna Beach”, said a Chamber representative.

As a result of the workshops last year, several new businesses came to Laguna Beach, and others are planned for the future.

The Laguna Beach Community Center & Susi Q is located at 380 Third St. For more information, contact Anthony Viera, Associate Planner at (949) 497-0398 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .