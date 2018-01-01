Cocktails + Design Build event with General Contractor Julie Laughton on Wednesday, Sept 26

The Association for Women in Architecture + Design hosts a Cocktails + Design Build event with Julie Laughton, general contractor, on Wednesday, Sept 26 at KGM Architectural Lighting from 7 - 9 p.m.

Exclusively serving the coast cities of Laguna Beach, Newport Beach and Corona Del Mar, Julie Laughton provides a complete, seamless Custom Home Design Build Service, allowing her clients to converse directly with one person, throughout the entire home building or remodeling process.

For over 25 years, Julie has distinguished herself as a premier custom home builder in Newport Beach, Laguna Beach and surrounding coastal areas with the ability to draw her clients’ dreams, helping them to see the finished work before the project begins. Julie oversees all aspects of the build or remodel, from concept to completion, providing a unified process for her clients. From whole house remodels, kitchen remodels, bathroom remodels, additions, and custom built homes, Julie Laughton Design Build will get the job done right the first time, she says.

Discuss design and build with Julie Laughton on Wednesday, Sept 26

The Association for Women in Architecture + Design is a Professional Society dedicated to supporting career and educational endeavors for women working in the built environment. The Association for Women in Architecture + Design’s mission is to advance and support women in the allied fields of architecture and design.

The organization encourages and fosters high levels of achievement by providing educational programming, mentoring, and illuminating career opportunities for students and professionals in these fields.

Tickets are $10 for AWA+D members, and $20 for non-members.

KGM Architectural Lighting is located at 270 Coral Circle, El Segundo.

For tickets or more information, go to www.awaplusd.org.

For information on Julie Laughton, go to www.julielaughton.com.