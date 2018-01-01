La Playa Center begins its 23rd year offering free ESL classes on Sept 17

La Playa Center, which runs free ESL classes with childcare at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, begins its 23rd year on Monday, Sept 17. Under co-directors Bonnie Teder and Janet Waters, La Playa offers 3 levels of ESL classes (beginning, intermediate, and advanced), plus programs on nutrition, parenting, etc., in conjunction with the Boys & Girls Club Preschool.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

La Playa teachers, students and their children marching in the annual Patriots Day Parade

Classes run from 9:15 - 11 a.m. Monday through Thursday following the Laguna Beach Unified School District calendar, and are open to all interested students regardless of their native language. Last year, La Playa Center had students not only from Mexico and Guatemala, but from Hungary, Turkey, Russia, Belarus, Thailand and Taiwan.

For information on enrolling, or to volunteer to teach, call (949) 374-2513.

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is located at 1085 Laguna Canyon Rd.