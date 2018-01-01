Laguna remembers The Sandpiper’s Chip Harrell

Collectively, as a City, Laguna has a heavy heart. According to the numerous Facebook posts in response to Sandpiper co-owner Chip Harrell’s passing on Sept 4, he was a legendary figure that many residents remember fondly. He was a local who knew the City inside and out, and was many things to many people: friend, confidante, host, caretaker to patrons, and most of all, a gentleman. As was stated on the KX 93.5 Morning with Ed Show last Friday, “He embodied the spirit of Laguna.”

A memorial to honor Chip will be held on Sunday, Sept 23 at 3 p.m. at The Sandpiper, at 1183 S Coast Hwy.

Jean-Pierre Garau in Portland, Oregon remembers Chip:

With Poul Pedersen’s band, The Breeze Bros., Scratch and a variation of Storyville, I enjoyed playing reasonably regular gigs at The Sandpiper dating back to the late ‘70s. I recall the Piper’s darkened bar, the red vinyl booths, the stage and dance floor, the patrons, Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “Refugee” playing over the house sound system. And of course I recall Chip and Chuck – who were always warm and gracious hosts.

My thanks to the brothers, and condolences to Chuck – along with Chip’s many other loved and loving ones.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted by Frank Aronoff

Chip – Member of the 1962 CIF Championship Boys Basketball squad

George West pays tribute:

Chip was part of a Vegas gang that I was graciously invited to join for a couple of runs to the Elvis Suite, now known as The Tokyo Suite, at the end of a long walk down the second floor at The Tropicana.

The Rat Pack used to hang out in the joint, as well. (You could almost feel Dino, Frankie & Sammy toasting you at the wet bar.)

S.O.B. always got the master suite. Reno snored like a freight train on the sofa outside.

Great days and great memories with you, my Dear Old Friend.

I’m very lucky to have known you for 24 years and to have seen you on Tuesday afternoon.

When I mentioned our old friend Bret by his nickname, I swear that I got a tiny chuckle out of you.

Jennifer and I will always remember the handshakes, hugs, Fernet and laughter with you, over by the back end bar and dart board.

You’re with Carol and The BIG GUY, now.

I trust that you’ve already been shown around the big horse track in the sky by my Grandpa, Louie.

We’ll see you in around 50 years, Brother Chip.

You won’t have even blinked once yet.