Shiver me timbers: Ocean Institute’s Tall Ship Festival had pirates, mermaids, cannons, ships & more pirates

Story and photos by DIANNE RUSSELL

Over the past weekend, visitors to the Ocean Institute’s Tall Ship Festival got a little taste of everything; tall ships, a pirate camp, mermaid breakfast, mermaid encounters, a beer garden, a rock band, shopping, and food trucks just in case adventure seekers got hungry during all the festivities.

Click on photo for larger image

A pirate’s life

For the 34th year, Ocean Institute and Toshiba American Business Solutions, Inc, partnered to provide the community with a weekend jam-packed full of educational merriment and an extraordinary look into maritime past.

And traveling back in time is not an exaggeration. It’s not often you walk from a parking lot into a pirate camp with living quarters, table, supplies, a blacksmith and the main attraction, lots and lots of pirates.

Click on photo for larger image

Pirates on board The Spirit of Dana Point

Kelly Rouillard of the Ocean Institute reported that on Saturday 3,000 to 4,000 people attended the Festival, and on Sunday, as evidenced by the early crowd coming in, it would exceed that number. They expected over 10,000 for the three-day event.

It wasn’t surprising that that majority of attendees appeared to be families. On the way in, visitors strolled through the pirate camp with historic reenactors replicating garb and various trades of the time. Once on the grounds, there was something for every age. A big attraction for mermaid fans was the Mermaid Breakfast. A rare event, indeed. How often does one get to have a meal with someone from under the sea?

Click on photo for larger image

A gleeful Sabrina poses with a mermaid

One hundred (little girls and their parents) attended the Mermaid Breakfast, which included a one-on-one with a mermaid, and a bonified mermaid encounter.

Click on photo for larger image

As part of the breakfast, a real mermaid encounter

Every half-hour, festival-goers could board one of the tall ships for a tour. I explored the Exy Johnson, a 113-foot ship whose homeport is at the LA Maritime Museum. It was named after Exy Johnson, who sailed around the world seven times. Alexandra, who was manning the steering wheel, explained that it was built in the early 2002 for educational purposes.

Also in port were the Irving Johnson, launched in 2002, and along with the Exy, they are the newest ships in the Festival. Other tall ships in the harbor were Spirit of Dana Point (home port Ocean Institute), Curlew (HP Dana Point), Californian (San Diego), Bill of Rights (HP Chula Vista,) America (HP San Diego), and Pilgrim (HP Ocean Institute).

Majestic and beautiful ships, all of them. Some with lofty histories. The Curlew, built in 1926, is the most senior ship in the Festival. The Spirit of Dana Point was built by Dennis Holland in his yard in Costa Mesa in the ‘70s and early ‘80s. America is a replica of the yacht American’s Cup is named after.

There were pirates everywhere, walking among the crowd, lounging in the pirate camp and boarding the ships. Some, in perfect character, sported threatening looks and guns and swords. Other less menacing ones mimicked the jaunty swagger of Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean.

Click on photo for larger image

Crew readies to board ship

Then all at once, as if someone had shouted, “All men on deck,” crew members lined up to board the ships, the drummers along with the cannon tenders. A memorable reenactment genuine enough to please any nautical history buff.

If you haven’t attended the Tall Ship Festival before, as I hadn’t (and I can’t figure out why), it’s a not-to-be missed festival.

It’s not surprising that this was a special event. The Ocean Institute is an incredible place. I’ve been there for a few of their student education programs (and they are plentiful), but it was truly an adventure on Sunday to step back into the past and experience some swashbuckling fun.

Next year, I’m going on one of the cannon-shooting sails, for sure!

For more information on the Ocean Institute, go to www.oceaninstitute.org.