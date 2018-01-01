This week’s safety tip from the City: make emergency plan as a family

September marks National Preparedness Month and the City of Laguna Beach encourages its residents to stay informed, make a plan, get involved, and build an emergency kit in order to be prepared for emergencies. The City is breaking down the month of September into weekly tasks that will help residents be more prepared in the event of an emergency.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

The devastating Aliso Fire reminds us how important it is to be prepared for an emergency

This week, the City encourages residents to make a written plan as a family so that you can contact one another in an emergency. Include evacuation routes, meeting point locations, contact information should your phone not work, and other items. Visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/getprepared for an easy-to-use template.

Next week, the City urges residents to get involved by registering for a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) class, and learn more information about emergency preparedness, disaster medical operations, fire suppression, and more. The next class starts on Thursday, Sept 20. Residents can register online through the City’s recreation class sign-up at www.lagunabeachcity.net.

Lastly, during with the week of September 24th, make an emergency kit so that you have supplies on hand to keep everyone warm, safe, fed and hydrated until help arrives. Create or purchase a 72-hour survival and first aid kit and locate a place to store your food and water.