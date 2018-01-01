Pet of the Week Sassy is looking for a new home

Sassy is currently taking the title of Pet of the Week. She is an 11-year-old spayed female Maltese. She is the perfect companion and loves to be held. Her owner recently died, so she is looking for someone to take her in. She loves to run around as well, so she will be looking for a place to play. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, hopes to see Sassy adopted very soon.

Sassy is the perfect companion to have by your side

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. Call (949) 497-3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.phpfor information on adoption procedures.