Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Maggi is a fan of the public art in Laguna. Turns out many of our readers are too, and several knew exactly where to find this sculpture.

The first answer came in bright and early from Laurie Kirkland. Next up, Maggi heard from Deborah Glass, Linda Winslow, Vicki Orgill, Ina Onouye, Dennis Silverman (who knew it was created by artist Marsh Scott), and Michael McGregor who has the distinct advantage of being the City’s Arts Program Coordinator. He said, “Thanks for featuring our local public art collection with these! We do similar features on the City’s Instagram page: @lagunabeachgov #lagunapublicart.”

Thanks for keeping Maggi on her toes.

There will be another photo mystery coming up on Friday. Stay tuned!

Public art sculpture “Wave Dance” by artist Marsh Scott. It’s on Wesley Drive, across from Lang Park.