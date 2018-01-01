The Rooftop Affair event at Terra Laguna Beach to inspire self-confidence

On Sunday, Sept 16 from 7 - 11 p.m., The Rooftop Affair event will be held at the newly renovated Terra Laguna Beach. The event will aim to inspire self-confidence amongst guests as part of the #ThoseRedLips Campaign. There will be Arbonne red lipstick giveaways, information about the campaign, and live musical performances by HEЯITAGE, Pages, Ebonique, McCall and Madd Galaxy.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

HEЯITAGE band members Gianluca Gibbons (right) and Hannah Eggen (left) will perform at Terra Laguna Beach on Sept 16

The #ThoseRedLips Campaign was created by Soul/Pop band HEЯITAGE and the Arbonne Charitable Foundation® as a way to inspire people from all walks of life to share the root of their self-confidence. In an ever-growing social media world where confidence is dictated more so by a superficial mindset, both parties believe it’s important to encourage the public to remember what really makes them unique from inside and out.

The campaign uses HEЯITAGE’s new electric single “Red Lips” and Arbonne® Smoothed Over Red Lipstick to drive the conversation. The phrase highlighting this campaign is “Confidence with and without #ThoseRedLips #ChangeStartsWithMe”. To get a better understanding of the movement, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=wirmCY1IcqU&t.

To RSVP for free, visit www.therooftopaffair.splashthat.com. Tickets are $10 cash at the door without RVSP. Food and drinks available to purchase at the venue.

Terra Laguna Beach is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Rd.