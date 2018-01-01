Night at the Ranch raises over $260,000 to fund programs at Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach

Photos by Scott Brashier

After their Fifth Night at the Ranch on Friday, event co-founders Leif Hanson and Steve Blue announce that the event raised over $260,000 to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach. During the first three years, the amount raised at the event went from $70,000 to $200,000, and last year the event grossed $235,000, so this year is a record number.

Click on photo for larger image

Steve Blue (on left) and Leif Hanson

Hanson reports, “It looks like we had around 275 people at the event, raised over $260,000 to help fund all the great programs that the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach offers and had a really fun time doing it!”

Attendees participated in auctions, dined in the beautiful setting of The Ranch, enjoyed world class music from guitarist Eric Henderson, and then rocked to the music of Side Deal.

Click on photo for larger image

Girls from Boys & Girls Club

Hanson continues, “Steve and I started the Night at the Ranch Fundraiser five years ago to give back to the club that we went to as youths growing up here in Laguna Beach. We wanted to do a more laid-back old school Laguna event that was 100 percent run by and supported by its local businesses, individuals, and families.”

Click on photo for larger image

Side Deal

“We are so appreciative of how our local town has embraced this event and has been so generous to help those amazing programs and mentors at the B&GC continue on. It really is a true testament to the wonderful community in which we live and work, a community not just rich in talent and beauty but also philanthropy. So again we want to say, ‘Thank You!’” says Hanson.

Click on photo for larger image

Laguna Beach resident Janet Evans, world champion US Swimmer with four Olympic Gold Medals

Hanson says the idea for the event came to him when he saw a poster for a Boys and Girls Club event in Malibu. Ziggy Marley was playing at a fundraiser and Hanson thought the casual yet fun vibe would translate well to his hometown. “There they have a lot of celebrities. But in Laguna we know a lot of athletes and people just from growing up here,” he says. Blue jumped on board.

And look where it’s taken them and the Boys & Girls Club.

For more information on The Boys & Girls Club, go to www.bgclagunabeach.org.