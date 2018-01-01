Mission Hospital Valiant Women to host “Think Pink” Breast Health Wall of Honor during October

Throughout the month of October, Mission Hospital Valiant Women will host the Think Pink Breast Health Wall of Honor to create awareness for the importance of mammograms and raise funds to support diagnostic care and breast cancer treatment for the underserved.

In its 16th consecutive year, the event encourages community members to honor breast cancer patients and survivors through a beautiful collection of tributes on the Wall of Honor, located near Nordstrom at The Shops at Mission Viejo.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

There are many ways community members can support the Wall of Honor. Supporters can celebrate a loved one by purchasing an honor card and post a special message on the Wall of Honor at www.mission4health.com/wallofhonor. Also, shopping at the Think Pink Boutique on October 21, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mission Viejo Country Club, will show support. Over 30 vendors selling apparel, jewelry, accessories, gourmet treats, candles, plants and more will donate a percentage of sales to benefit the Wall of Honor.

Supporters in the community can also attend one of the seven mini Wall of Honor events during October. Options include exercise classes, shopping evenings, fashion shows, and a beauty tips event. For a complete list visit www.mission4health.com/wallofhonor and click on calendar of events.

Eat at Chipotle at The Shops at Mission Viejo on October 13 between 4 - 8 p.m., and the restaurant will donate a percentage of sales to the Wall of Honor when you present the promotional flyer (available at the Wall of Honor table).

Valiant Women is a group of dedicated community members, united by the Spirit of Giving™ and a common desire to ensure that women of all ages receive quality health care. This special group supports Mission Hospital and is dedicated to meeting the medical, surgical, educational and spiritual needs of all women.

To learn more about how you can become involved in the Wall of Honor, visit www.mission4health.com/wallofhonor or contact Jessika Abbott at (949) 365-3844 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .