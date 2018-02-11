LitLaguna Workshop series offers writer’s conference at low cost over a two-month period, starts Sept 21

Based on the format of a writer’s conference, but extending over a two-month period rather than a week or weekend, the LitLaguna writing workshop series offered through the City begins on Friday, Sept 21. Enrollment is limited, so it is suggested that those serious about writing register before the classes fill up.

The concept is simple. It is a series of workshops for aspiring writers who want to learn more about the craft of writing and presenting their work. It is like offering a writer’s conference, but at a fraction of the cost and spread out over the period of a couple of months.

Below is an outline of the classes (each session is $30).

9/21/18, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

How to Improve the First Few Pages of Your Novel to Attract the Attention of Agents

Instructor: Lynette Brasfield, author of traditionally published, award-winning novel Nature Lessons (St. Martin’s Press, NY), who has also taught fiction writing at Cal State Fullerton and in private workshops.

A hands-on workshop that is both candid and kind. By the end of the session, through targeted discussions of each participant’s first five novel pages, as well as those of a few established writers, participants will learn valuable fiction-writing skills that will make their work stand out in a crowded field and (with luck!) attract the attention of agents.

10/5/18, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Effective Communication in a Digital World

Instructor: David Makela (Toastmasters LB)

Learn how to prepare a two to three minute icebreaker speech and then give your speech to the class. Participants will receive immediate feedback and evaluations from the Toastmasters instructors.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Marrie Stone, instructor for The Art of the Short Story

10/19/18, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The Art of the Short Story

Instructor: Marrie Stone co-hosts “Writers on Writing,” a weekly radio show airing from UCI. Her fiction, essays, and articles have appeared in numerous publications.

Participants will learn techniques for generating authentic and unique story ideas as well as the elements necessary to create an effective story. Through independent exercises and an examination of a few classic texts, Marrie will help participants unlock the inner writer, silence the inner critic, and create original material.

11/2/18, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The Art of Reading and Understanding Fiction

Instructor: Beverley Seehoff, a literary scholar and professional book group facilitator who currently facilitates 15 book clubs in LA and OC.

There is a skill to reading and appreciating stories. This workshop will teach attendees the method to the madness behind great fiction. Two short stories will be explored in a book club format. This class is great for writers. Like an artist, to master your craft you need to understand what makes certain works great.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Author of best-selling novels and one of Laguna’s Literary Laureates, Suzanne Redfearn, will offer advice on the nuts and bolts of novel writing

11/16/18, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The Nuts-and-Bolts of Novel Writing

Instructor: Suzanne Redfearn, a traditionally published author of two mainstream novels, a professional architect, and current Literary Laureate of Laguna Beach.

Learn proper formatting and grammar techniques for fiction writing. Gain an understanding of genres, POVs, “showing not telling,” crafting dialog, word choice, and switching tenses. Along with techniques and tricks of the trade, participants will receive advice on how to get their story told quickly and revise it after.

11/30/18, 1 – 3:30 p.m.

Writing for Television or Movies

Instructor: Aric Avelino, an award-winning screenwriter/director whose directing work includes motion pictures, television commercials, and music videos.

Attendees will learn and discuss the language and tools used when crafting a story for the screen. The class itself is an exploration of character development, a lesson in understanding cinematic plot points and an appreciation of film and story.

To register, click here.