55th Annual Brooks St Surfing Classic may hit water

It looks like a good swell is heading this way for the weekend, and residents and visitors may want to clear their schedules in case the 55th Annual Brooks St. Surfing Classic hits the water.

The contest is scheduled between June and October every year, but the weekend changes depending on the swells.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Brooks Street waves, 2017

Brooks St. Surfing Classic Contest Director Brandy Faber says, “We are getting close to the end of the contest window, and we might not have many more opportunities on a weekend after this swell. The tides are great all weekend and we are pushing to get the Classic done for the 55th time!”

Hoping this weekend brings cries of, “Surf’s up!”