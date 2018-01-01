BC Space presents Mark Chamberlain art sale and exhibition with opening reception Sept 21

BC Space is pleased to present an exhibition and sale of Mark Chamberlain Cibachrome Prints, created and printed during the 1970s and 80s. The exhibition, Mark Chamberlain Cibachrome Prints, will be on view, with his work available for purchase, until October 31.

There will be an opening reception on Friday, Sept 21 from 6 to 9 p.m. at BC Space. The exhibition and sale will also include works of art from Mark’s private collection.

“All that glitters” is a Future Fossil piece that examines California landscape during the 1970s and ‘80s

Following Mark’s April 2018 passing, these historic photographic artworks represent a rare collecting opportunity, explains Miriam Smith, art consultant and founder of Art Resource Group, Irvine, CA.

The exhibition and sale will include Chamberlain’s well-known Future Fossils series from the 1970s and ‘80s in which he examines the California landscape of that period. He explained for a 2010 exhibition, “Steel and glass structures with the energetic colors in the glossy billboards that advertised the new age, dominated the western landscape. They seemed almost super realistic to me.”

Chamberlain’s lesser-known sensual Dream Sequences series from the 1980s, also created with the Cibachrome process, is an impassioned series exploring human sexuality and eroticism. His important and documentary images from the Laguna Canyon Project, a photographic documentation of the Canyon Road, the main access route to Laguna Beach and the Pacific Ocean from inland Orange County, will also be included.

“Lip Service” is from Mark Chamberlain’s Future Fossil series from the 1970s and ‘80s

The Cibachrome process (today known as Ilfochrome) is a 30-plus-year-old method of creating color prints that do not fade, discolor, or deteriorate. Characteristics include image clarity, color purity, and especially, archival permanence.

Printed images from Chamberlain’s most recent project, The Legacy Project, also for sale, document the transition of the MCAS El Toro (an abandoned military base in the heart of the OC) to the Orange County Great Park, from 2002 to 2010.

Mark Chamberlain co-founded BC Space Gallery in 1973 with Jerry Burchfield, and operated the space solely since 1987. It is one of the longest continually running fine art photography galleries in the country.

In October 2014, Chamberlain received a Helena Modjeska Cultural Legacy Award as “Artistic Visionary” from Arts Orange County. In 2015, an exhibition on the Laguna Canyon Project, “The Canyon Project: Artivism,” opened at Laguna Art Museum and ran for two months. Chamberlain’s book, “The Laguna Canyon Project: Refining Artivism,” was published in 2018 by the Laguna Wilderness Press.

Chamberlain’s work is in public and private collections, including the Laguna Art Museum, UC Irvine Archives and the Orange County Museum of Art.

To view some of the works for sale, visit www.bcspace.com.

BC Space is located at 235 Forest Ave.