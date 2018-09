The Wonder of Water

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Family at Cress Street

On the Blue Shore of Silence

I need the sea because it teaches me,

I don’t know if I learn music or awareness,

if it’s a single wave or its vast existence,

or only its harsh voice or its shining

suggestion of fishes and ships.

The fact is that until I fall asleep,

in some magnetic way I move in

the university of the waves.

…“The Sea” by Pablo Neruda