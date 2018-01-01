Dr. Jennifer Maan takes position as new principal at Saint Catherine of Siena

As the new principal, Dr. Jennifer Maan comes to Saint Catherine of Siena from Our Lady Queen of Angels School in Newport Beach where she served as the Director of Curriculum and a 7th grade Language Arts teacher.

Dr. Maan brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new position.

Prior to this role, Dr. Maan served as an Assistant Professor of Education and Program Chair of the Undergraduate Teacher Education Program at Trinity Washington University in Washington, DC, where she taught and supervised pre-service teachers.

Additionally, Dr. Maan served as the Deputy Director of Early Childhood Education Services at the Rosemount Center in Washington, DC, overseeing curriculum and professional development for the center’s teaching staff.

As part of the principal’s message on Saint Catherine’s website, Dr. Maan says, “As a parish school with over sixty years in Laguna Beach, we are proud of our Catholic traditions and practices. I believe that one of the most important decisions you make as a parent is about the education of your children. At St. Catherine’s, we value that decision and the trust our parents put in us.”

Submitted photo

Dr. Maan comes to St. Catherine’s with a vast background in education

During her career, Dr. Maan has also spent a substantial amount of time as an instructor. She has extensive classroom experience serving as a teacher at the Basilica School of Saint Mary in Alexandria, Virginia, Pioneer Middle School in Tustin Unified School District, Del Cerro and Portola Hills Elementary Schools in Saddleback Valley Unified School District, and Los Robles Academy in Hacienda La Habra Unified School District.

“It is an honor and blessing for me to serve as the school principal. I serve with our teachers who are devoted to the physical, intellectual and spiritual growth of our students. Each day, we review the commitment to work hard to educate our TK through eighth grade students and help them to become self-confident, compassionate and committed citizens who will meet their full potential,” says Dr. Maan.

Dr. Maan attended Claremont Graduate University where she received both her MA and PhD in Education. She has an undergraduate BA in Art History from the University of California, San Diego. She holds a Tier I Administrative Services Credential from UCI and has a multiple subjects teaching credential with supplemental authorizations in art and science.

She continues, “Christ is the center of all we do and we strive to lead our students into a joyful relationship with God. While our traditions and structure are a part of the fabric of our school community, so are twenty-first century educational innovations. Our goal is to educate our students in the ways of our Catholic Faith with a strong foundation that prepares them for the challenges they will face in high school and beyond.

“St. Catherine’s has so much to offer our students and families. We hope to share our many wonderful gifts with your families as well. I encourage you to take time to get to know us by touring our website, talking to friends and parents of our students, and by visiting our school.”

For more information about St. Catherine’s, go to www.stcathschool.org.