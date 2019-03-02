Everyday Heroes will be theme of 2019 Patriots Day Parade

The Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade committee has started planning for the 53rd Parade on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

Elected at a recent meeting were President Ed Hanke, Vice President Charles Quilter, Secretary Frank Daniel, and Treasurer Sandi Werthe.

Chosen as the 2019 parade theme was “Everyday Heroes.” Nominations are invited from the public for “Grand Marshal,” “Honored Patriot of the Year,” “Citizen of the Year,” “Artist of the Year,” and “Athlete of the Year.” The two Junior Citizens will be chosen by local high school staff. Qualification for the honorees includes service to our country and our community.

Everyday Heroes is the theme of this year’s Patriots Day Parade

Deadline for nominations is Oct 9 and biographies should be emailed to Sandi Werthe.