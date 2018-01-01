Join ECO-Warrior for beach clean up tomorrow

ECO-Warrior Foundation invites the community to join in “Coastal Clean Up Day” tomorrow, Saturday, Sept 15, from 9 a.m. to noon at Aliso Beach Park.

ECO-Warrior Foundation will have everything you need to “Do Your Part,” including gloves, bags, waivers, and Chronic Tacos serving up free tacos for all participating ECO-Warriors.

Join ECO-Warrior Foundation for Coastal Clean Up Day tomorrow (Saturday) at Aliso Beach

After the clean up, ECO-warriors will meet at the Laguna Beach Beer Company for an epic “Coastal Clean Up Day Celebration” hosted by the one and only Garth Wyckoff, from 5 to 11 p.m. The event includes a live acoustic performance by world-renowned guitarists Billy Sherman and Phil Gough of Common Sense from 6 to 8 p.m., with a portion of all the proceeds going to the ECO-Warrior Foundation.

Make a difference by joining ECO-Warrior Foundation for Coastal Clean Up Day tomorrow (Saturday) and help clean up Aliso Creek Beach

“[It’s going to be] a great day of giving back to our beaches, oceans and community. Followed by a great evening of celebration, live music and of course, giving back to your favorite local foundation,” said James Pribram, ECO-Warrior Foundation founder.