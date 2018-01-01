Laguna hikers commemorate 9/11 with a powerful photo and challenge others “Never to Forget”

By DIANNE RUSSELL

This hearty group of hikers seems to be very familiar with the word “challenge,” and their dedication to hitting the trails led to a serendipitous and special photograph they took in May, and now post to honor those who died 17 years ago on September 11.

The journey that led them to the flag on a mountaintop began two years ago. Already friends, Jill Paul, Tracey Williams, and Pam Boyd formed a further bond when they started hiking regularly together.

Paul says, “In January 2016, our girlfriend Tracey Williams decided to set some new goals for herself. She was an avid power-walker and discovered the 52 Hike Challenge on Instagram, which challenged people to get outside and hike once a week. Tracey challenged herself to 52 unique hikes, and as she started posting her hikes on Instagram, raving about the protected wilderness in our own backyard, a few of us said, ‘I wanna go!’”

And go they did.

“Keeping the group small enough to coordinate and at similar stamina levels, we started ‘Tuesdays with Tracey’ and have been hiking for two years, taking summers off to avoid the heat,” Paul says. “In general, our hikes run about eight miles long with 1,000 - 2,000 feet of elevation gain. Our common thread was our kids, who all had graduated from LBHS. Our newfound identities as empty nesters inspired all of us to get outside our comfort zones and step up to this new challenge.”

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

(L-R) Jill Paul, Tracey Williams and Pam Boyd; absent that day – Loranne Atkinson

Paul continues, “In May our group hiked to the top of Santiago Oaks Regional Park, and were surprised to see the flag flying at the top, perhaps in honor of Memorial Day? On each hike, we stop and take a photo using Tracey’s tripod and her cell phone. ‘What if we do a reenactment of Iwo Jima?’ I suggested to the group. We all fell into place and took a few shots. It wasn’t until our hike was finished that we realized how powerful the shot was. It was Tracey who thoughtfully reposted it in honor of 9/11, and I did the same.”

As a side note, Tracey has hiked approximately 3,000 miles since Jan 2016, completed the Six Pack of Peaks Challenge and 52 Hike Challenge three years in a row, summited Mount Whitney three times as day hikes, summited Half Dome and hiked in six states and two other countries.

How this photo came about began with a physical challenge and ends with an emotional challenge, as Paul, Williams, and Boyd remind us that we should never forget that day 17 years ago.