Pacific Marine Mammal Center raises nearly $300,000 at Gala at Sea

Pacific Marine Mammal Center hosted its “Gala at Sea” fundraiser on Sunday, Sept 9, at The Ranch in Laguna Beach. The annual event raised nearly $300,000 for PMMC, its marine mammal patients, and education and conservation mission.

Newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Peter Chang announced not only PMMC’s upcoming physical and educational expansion plans during the event, but also exciting initiatives already underway that allow the organization to be more involved in research and the conservation medicine fields.

“We have some truly exciting plans for the organization that will ultimately greatly increase our ability to make a broader impact with these beautiful animals that we serve,” said Chang.

Plans include three additional rehabilitation pools, water filtration and reclamation system, 400 sq. ft. necropsy lab, and a 1400 sq. ft. educational classroom.

The night also honored Philanthropist of the Year Sand Cloud and Junior Philanthropist of the Year Audrey Kim.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Michelle Schumacher Photography

Philanthropist of the Year Sand Cloud Team

Sand Cloud, a company that sells towels, clothing and other environmentally friendly products, spreads awareness for marine life preservation with their 200,000 ambassadors all over the world and far reaching social media channels. They donate 10 percent of their proceeds to nonprofit organizations and use their platform to educate people about the severity of ocean pollution.

Audrey Kim, PMMC’s Junior Philanthropist of the Year, wrote a letter to former President Obama two years ago when she was just six years old expressing her concerns for the impact oil spills have with ocean animals and their environment. After receiving a letter back she got straight to work creating a network to spread awareness about animals and their environmental issues in today’s world.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Michelle Schumacher Photography

Junior Philanthropist of the Year Audrey Kim with family

“As a young girl, the biggest challenge I have faced is when people say that we little ones are the next generation to make a difference in the future. But no, I am not going to wait until then. I am going to do something right now,” Kim said in a passionate speech receiving a standing ovation from the crowd.

Over 260 patrons were in attendance celebrating, laughing and dancing to the smooth style of “Yachty by Nature,” the captains of ‘70s and ‘80s classic rock.

The event was a success in large part due to the generous support from the Massen Greene Foundation that included a $50,000 sponsorship that was matched by the patrons during the “Paddle Raise” fundraising challenge activity that night. Lisa Argyros and the Argyros Family Foundation were also major sponsors of the evening.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Michelle Schumacher Photography

Lisa Argyros and the Argyros Family Foundation were major sponsors

“I am happy to be able to support Pacific Marine Mammal Center and the wonderful work they do by giving marine mammals a second chance at life and educating our future generations to be ocean stewards,” said Argyros.

PMMC would also like to thank the following sponsors who made the night possible: Carla and Jeff Meberg, Barbara and Greg MacGillivray, Suzanne and Jim Mellor, The Ranch at Laguna Beach, Alaska Airlines, Montage Laguna Beach, Angels Baseball, Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort, Holland America, Matt Rand and Dan Hammon, Laguna Beach Textile Company, Latham & Watkins, Jaguar Land Rover of Newport Beach, Coto de Caza Golf & Racquet Cub, and Four Sisters Inn.

PMMC is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. For more information or to make a donation, call (949) 494-3050 or visit www.pacificmmc.org.