Laguna Presbyterian Church proudly welcomes new Interim Pastor this Sunday

This Sunday, Sept 16, Laguna Presbyterian Church is pleased to welcome their new Interim Pastor, Rev. Dr. Gareth Icenogle. Dr. Icenogle will be preaching at both the 8:30 and 10 a.m. worship services. He begins a new fall sermon series on “The Tough Teachings of Jesus” and will be preaching on Sunday from the Gospel of Mark, “Very Human Christ.”

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Rev. Icenogle has degrees in ministry from Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, and music degrees from the University of California, Riverside and California State University of Los Angeles. His master’s degrees are in music (voice and composition) and divinity, and his doctorate is in ministry, with a focus on spiritual formation and discipleship. He has written an internationally used textbook on the theology, purposes, and dynamics of faith formation through small groups.

Submitted photo

Rev. Icenogle begins his ministry at Laguna Presbyterian Church on Sunday

Gareth has served as pastor to several Presbyterian churches around the country: La Canada and Sherman Oaks, CA: Dallas, TX; Bethlehem, PA; Washington, D.C.; and Ridgewood, N.J.

Both natives of Southern California, Gareth and his wife, Vida Smith, have been married for 46 years. They have two daughters, Tamara, 39, and Tonya, 36.

Laguna Presbyterian Church is excited to welcome Gareth and Vida to the community of Laguna and to the fellowship of Laguna Presbyterian Church.

Laguna Presbyterian Church is located at 415 Forest Ave. For more information, visit www.lagunapreschurch.org or call (949) 494-7555.