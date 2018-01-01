Nicolai Elghanayan is off to the races and supporting local charities on the way

By STACIA STABLER

Laguna local Nicolai Elghanayan is off to the races, literally! We had a moment to catch up with the 24-year-old Laguna native racer on his fast paced career. We caught Nicolai right before he took off to his next race in Italy this week and he shared his passion for racing, which began at the young age of 9.

“When I was a 9, my parents got me a poster with a new Lotus concept car. Ever since then I was determined to race a Lotus when I grew up,” says Nicolai. “Fast forward 10 years and I became the 2x Lotus World Cup champion. After Lotus Cup, we moved onto Pirelli World Challenge in hopes of getting some podium finishes in 2019, but instead, we won at Lime Rock, Connecticut in May, which was a massive shock for us all. That’s when we quickly realized that with a few more races under our belt, we have the potential to clutch a PWC championship with our small homegrown team. Looking forward to the upcoming season on March.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

A fan shows her appreciation for Nicolai after a race in Watkins Glen, NY

In addition to becoming the 2x Lotus World Cup Champion, he’s also busy working on a short video clip for the upcoming Tahirih Justice Center Gala at The Ranch. The Gala will be held this Sunday, Sept 16 at 5 p.m. Nicolai will be supporting the organization with his mother Suzy Elghanayan, committee co-chair. For more information on the upcoming event, click here.

We caught up with Nicolai’s mom Suzy to learn more on his childhood racing dreams. “At 2, he barely could talk but he was already poised at riding a two-wheel bicycle,” she says. “The shop wouldn’t sell us the bike as they didn’t believe us so he had to audition before they’d sell it to us. That’s when we knew it was a part of his DNA. Soon after, he did trials motorcycling (balancing a motorcycle on rocks, hills, crevices without your feet touching the ground) at the age of 4. At 9, he told us he’d like to race Lotus’s when he gets older and now, at 24, it’s the KTM cross bow at the Pirelli World Challenge.

“When you look at the trajectory of his life, it was a natural progression to his current success. I am proud that he is balancing this all with graduating from architecture school and working with the Tahirih Justice Center for girls and women. Nicolai is an example of the future generations ability to combine passion and philanthropy.”

Nicolai recently finished the Pirelli World Challenge Season Championship with his fourth podium finish of the year.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Nicolai takes on the Pirelli World Challenge GTS season

He has been racing alongside one of his childhood heroes, Michael Lewis, also a Laguna Beach local, and we had to know more about what that’s like for him.

“As a teen in high school, I always admired how Michael Lewis was able to excel in a childhood dream of mine: racing,” Nicolai says. “I never imagined that I could be racing in the same series alongside him. Michael races in the TCR factory driver class in the Pirelli World Challenge with Hyundai, while I race the GT4 class with MarcoPolo Motorsports driving a KTM GT4 X-Bow. It’s great to have him at the same series with us, so we chat during track walks or drivers meeting and he gives me a few pointers here and there to help improve my wheel-to-wheel driving skills.”

Follow along Nicolai’s racing journeys on his Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @Nicolai0912.