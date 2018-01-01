The History and Legacy of the Laguna Beach Art Association

By Ashley Johnson of Visit Laguna Beach

The Laguna Art Museum is the premier showcase for California art. Located at the corner of Cliff Drive and North Coast Highway, it’s the only museum in the state that exclusively collects art from California. The collection encompasses a range of styles and periods, from the 19th century to the present. The museum’s special loan exhibitions and educational programs further the public’s appreciation and understanding of California art.

The Laguna Art Museum began as the Laguna Beach Art Association in 1918. It was founded by the Laguna Beach artists who were instrumental in creating the artists’ colony that Laguna Beach has long been famous for. Edgar Payne was the Association’s first president.

Photo courtesy of LAM

Frank Cuprien painting in 1933

In the earliest days, the members showed their art in the formerly abandoned old town hall building, which they had renovated and outfitted with electric lights. The Laguna Beach Art Association’s first annual exhibition took place in 1920.

In 1921, the Association accepted plans for a new, permanent gallery designed by the renowned Los Angeles architect Myron Hunt. In 1923, the Association acquired a parcel of land at the corner of Old Coast Road and Cliff Drive from Howard G. Heisler. The selling price was $2,000.

Announcing the acquisition, the Laguna Beach Art Association boldly proclaimed that “all Lagunites are looking forward to this art gallery as an institution which for all time shall add its influence in service to the community and to the world at large in the encouragement of the finer expressions of human activity.”

Photo courtesy of LAM

Art Gallery in 1945

As the Association’s activities continued throughout the 1920s, it began to receive regular press coverage, with the editor of Laguna Beach Life stating that the art colony was the town’s greatest asset. In a 1924 article, entitled “The Laguna Beach Art Colony,” W. W. Robinson wrote about the artists who lived in the city: “There is an infectious community enthusiasm and a prevalent critical mood that will increasingly attract those engaged in artistic endeavor.”

In 1928, Anthony Anderson commented on the Association’s progress in the Los Angeles Times, saying the exhibition would “rank with any show anywhere…If the standard thus obtained can be kept up – and why shouldn’t it? – Laguna Beach will take and keep one of the art world’s highest places.”

Photo courtesy of LAM

Anna Hills, 1926

After a fundraising drive spearheaded by artist Anna Hills, the new gallery opened in 1929. At first, the gallery was used as a place for displaying and selling the works of the Association’s members. But as works were donated and a permanent collection was formed, the gallery began to take on some of the attributes of a museum.

A 1948 gift from the estate of artist Frank Cuprien became the incentive for initiating a fundraising initiative with the goal of raising money to expand the gallery. The new enlarged building had its opening in 1951, featuring an exhibition of paintings by the early artists of Laguna Beach. These paintings would become the museum’s permanent Memorial Collection.

In 1972, the Laguna Beach Art Association recognized the gallery had evolved into a full-fledged museum, which was called the Laguna Beach Museum of Art. The museum closed temporarily for reconstruction from April 1985 until September 1986. The newly expanded museum was rechristened as the Laguna Art Museum.

Today, the museum, celebrating 100 years in our town, continues the tradition started by the Laguna Beach Art Association, as it champions California art and serves as the artistic cornerstone of the city of Laguna Beach.

Keep your eyes open for our next article on the Laguna Beach summer successes.