This week’s safety tip from the City: sign up for CERT classes

September marks National Preparedness Month and the City of Laguna Beach encourages its residents to stay informed, make a plan, get involved, and build an emergency kit in order to be prepared for emergencies. The City has broken down the month of September into weekly tasks that will help residents be more prepared in the event of an emergency.

This week, the City urges residents to get involved by registering for a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) class, to learn more information about emergency preparedness, disaster medical operations, fire suppression, and more. The next class starts this Thursday, Sept 20. Residents can register online through the City’s recreation class sign-up at www.lagunabeachcity.net.

Submitted photo

The City encourages residents to sign up for CERT classes; the next session starts this Thursday, Sept 20

Next week, during with the week of September 24th, make an emergency kit so that you have supplies on hand to keep everyone warm, safe, fed and hydrated until help arrives. Create or purchase a 72-hour survival and first aid kit and locate a place to store your food and water.