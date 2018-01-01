Aquathon 2018, it officially happened

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

“There are no winners, except making it through without injury,” writes local realtor Dave Csira of the annual 33rd Laguna Beach Aquathon event this past weekend.

We look forward to Dave’s first-hand account of the event on Friday with photos by Mary Hurlbut; in the meantime, we hope you enjoy this first round of wonderful captures!

Dave Csira and his daughter Lang

The huge surf made hiking along the coast very difficult. Many people just swam or walked along the street.

Halfway point, water, bananas and M&M’s were waiting

This LB Lifeguard spent 45 minutes helping people through this narrow passage into Woods Cove