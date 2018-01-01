Ask the Doctor event this Thursday with ER and Wellness Doctor, Anita Wang

What is integrative medicine? What are the four simple steps to optimal health? Why should you find the root of an illness and how is that done? These are all important questions that Laguna Wellness Doctor Anita Wang will answer at her Ask the Doctor event this Thursday, Sept 20. Dr. Wang invites the community to stop by her office from 4 - 6 p.m. for this complimentary event, and to enjoy a glass of wine with some friends.

Dr. Wang in her lovely Laguna Beach office ready to answer your questions

Dr. Wang’s compassion and skills have taken her around the world and allowed her to adapt a unique skill set that merges eastern influence and western technology. She is dedicated to delivering the highest quality holistic wellness, preventive medicine, and medical aesthetics and continues to practice Emergency Medicine as well as running her own practice and providing care to online patients.

In addition to being a Board Certified Emergency Physician, she is also a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians, a Fellow of the American Academy of Anti-Aging, and extensively trained in Aesthetics. She graduated from the University of Missouri – Kansas City School of Medicine and has spent over 20 years as an ER doctor previously at UCLA Medical Center, Eisenhower Medical Center and St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Anita Wang MD is located at 255 Thalia Street, Suite B. For more information, visit www.anitawangmd.com or call (949) 734-0580.