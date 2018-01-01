Where’s Maggi – the answers!

This decorated tree is in a public place. Maggi wanted to know who has seen it and where it is. She gave us a hint that there are two trees in this spot, with interesting little things on them. (What does it all mean?)

The first answer came in with a question mark from John Walker. He guessed right – it’s in Bluebird Park. Synthia Scofield chimed in and called these Fairy Houses, “There’s another over the gate near the creek,” she said via email. “Has plants in macramé hangers…” Yup, she got that right!

Thanks for keeping Maggi on her toes.

There will be another photo mystery coming up on Friday. Stay tuned!

Click on photo for a larger image

“Fairy house” trees, such as this one, can be found at Bluebird Park