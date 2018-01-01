Let your voice be heard: Stu News Laguna and KX 93.5 host forum on Oct 2, get your tickets

Join Stu News Laguna and KX 93.5 for our first ever City Council Candidate Forum. Stu News Editor and Publisher Shaena Stabler, along with KX 93.5 Founder and Director Tyler Russell, will be moderating discussion amongst our candidates about topics like public safety, parking and traffic issues, affordable housing, downtown Laguna, environmental concerns, and whatever else our readers and KX 93.5 listeners feel they want to know from our candidates.

The forum is on October 2 at The Woman’s Club with a reception beginning at 5 p.m.

A limited number of tickets are available for $20 each at www.kx935.com/citycouncilforum.

Ticket proceeds benefit nonprofit KX 93.5’s “Tune In, Drop Out, and Vote” voter turnout initiative.

“We are challenging the community to tally 12,000 votes this election,” says Shaena Stabler. “We can do it, Laguna!”

KX 93.5 and Stu News Laguna would like to thanks its sponsors for the event: CBE Solutions, Dave Csira, Julie Laughton, AG Vision, The Ballesteros Team, and Laguna Baguettes.