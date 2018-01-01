Results are in from a weekend of surfing: 55th Annual Brooks Street Surfing Classic in record books

It was an epic weekend of sun and surf in Laguna, setting the stage for a truly memorable 55th Annual Brooks St. Surfing Classic on Sept 15 - 16. “Surf was four to six feet with some bigger sets both days, great weather and warm water,” said Contest Director Brandy Faber.

The results from this year’s event include:

Special Awards: Cy Chambers Award – Kayla Coscino, Thom Chambers Award – Bastian Evans

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Ryah Arthur works wave into shore

Pro/Am: 1. Ryah Arthur (Orange) - $1000, 2. Travis Booth (Red) - $750, 3. Hans Hagen (Blue) - $500, 4. Jeff Booth (White) - $250

Legends (60 & Over): 1. Spike Atkinson (Red), 2. Doug Bunting (White), 3. Peter Basich (Green), 4. Chris Farley (Blue)

Grand Masters (50 & Over): 1.Todd Madsen (Blue), 2. Matt Flotho (Red), 3. Chad Gibbs (Green), 4. Scott Holt (White)

Sr. Masters (40-49): 1. Hans Hagen (Blue), 2. Tristram Miller (Green), 3. Jason Watson (White), 4. Aaron Gual (Red)

Masters (30-39): 1. Mike Todd (White), 2. Isaac Zoller (Blue), 3. Ryah Arthur (Green), 4. Mike Lombardo (Red)

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Spectators' spectacular view

Sr. Men (24-29): 1. Porter Hogan (White), 2. Jack Monroe (Orange), 3. Hunter Smith (Green), 4. Troy MacDonald (Red), 5. David Brown (White)

Mens (18-23): 1. Michael Chapman (Red), 2. Jake Levine (White), 3. Zackary Levine (Green), 4. Nathan Madigan (Orange), 5. Cameron DePfyffer (Blue)

Jr. Mens (14-17): 1. Travis Booth (White), 2. Kiko Nelsen (Green), 3. Trey Lockhart (Blue), 4. Sam Nelsen (Red)

Boys (13 & Under): 1. Zach VanMeter (Green), 2. Hudson Saunders (Blue), 3. Jaxson Hutcheon (White), 4. Bastian Evans (Red)

Women (16 & over): 1. Tess Booth (White), 2. Kayla Coscino (Green), 3. Kelly Smith (Blue), 4. Devyn Linder (Orange), 5. Paige Vitolo (Yellow), 6. Scout Mitchell (Red)

Girls (15 & Under): 1. Tess Booth (White), 2. Scout Mitchell (Red), 3. Riley Belden (Blue), 4. Devyn Linder (Orange)

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Kayla Coscino scoring big time in first heat of Pro/AM

Longboard: 1. Troy MacDonald (Red), 2. Goff Stepien (White), 3. Paul Cernich (Orange), 4. Noel Lashley (Blue), 5. David Vanderveen (Yellow), 6. Paul Wade (Green)

Bodyboard: 1. Spencer Collins (Red), 2. Kiko Nelsen (Green), 3. Brian Sciacca (Blue), 4. Matt Blunk (Orange), 5. Michael Tanaka (Yellow), 6. James Henry (White)

Paddleboard: 1. Porter Hogan (White), 2. Zachary Levine (Orange), 3. Nathan Madigan (Yellow), 4. Matt Belde (Red), 5. Peter Basich (Green).

Faber says, “Special thanks to our sponsors this year as we could not have run such a great event without them: City of Laguna Beach, Laguna Surf & Sport, Purple Corduroy, The Shop, Roark, Billabong, Volcom, Costa Azul, The Soul Project, XS, Laguna Beach Beer Company, Surfing Heritage & Culture Center and Surfline for providing detailed forecasting.

Thanks to Shawn Stussy for this year’s T-shirt design and Randy Morgan for the trophies as well.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Mike Tanaka

Travis Booth

“If inclined please take a moment to write to the city council a positive note about the event as it will go a long way for support of the future of the Classic. Make sure to mention the excellent job the city’s rec. department staff did with the event – Adam Gufarotti and Tierney Doran.

“Thanks to all the volunteers and everyone who attended and made it a great event!”