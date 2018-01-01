A rare orca family sighting off the Laguna coast wows us all

Photos by Rich German @richgermanlb

Click on photo for a larger image

Rich was lost for words capturing this beautiful orca family swimming by last Thursday off the Laguna coast

“I feel so fortunate to have had TWO mind blowing encounters with orcas within the last 24 hours off our coast. The highlight yesterday was watching the whales fly out of the water as the sun was setting,” said photographer Rich German.