Coastal Clean Up Day with ECO-Warrior left our beaches sparkling clean

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The Eco-Warrior team with founder James Pribram

On Saturday, Sept 15, the community joined in for “Coastal Clean Up Day” at Aliso Beach Park. ECO-Warrior Foundation provided the supplies including gloves, bags, waivers, and Chronic Tacos served up tasty free tacos for all the participating ECO-Warriors.

Volunteers enjoyed tasty Chronic Tacos for their hard work

“We had 172 volunteers come out and pick up 363 pounds of litter. It was out 49th clean up putting us at about 16,423 pounds total cleaned up,” said James Pribram, ECO-Warrior Foundation Founder.

Coastal Clean up Day made our beautiful beaches even more enjoyable

After the clean up, ECO-warriors met at the Laguna Beach Beer Company for an epic “Coastal Clean Up Day Celebration” hosted by the one and only Garth Wyckoff, from 5 to 11 p.m. The event included a live acoustic performance by world-renowned guitarists Billy Sherman and Phil Gough of Common Sense from 6 to 8 p.m., with a portion of all the proceeds going to the ECO-Warrior Foundation.

The G Force team from Glenwood House showed its support on Saturday