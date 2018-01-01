Fennec brings win of two-night stay at Tides Inn to Lea Bortone

The Artists Fund at Festival of Arts congratulates Lea Bortone as the winner of the Art-To-Go buyers bonus prize. The fundraising sale featured 120 art works donated by Festival exhibitors and sold to the public throughout the summer season.

At conclusion of the sale, a buyers name is drawn to win a certificate for a two-night stay at The Tides Inn. Bortone’s receipt for her purchase of Fennec, donated by wildlife painter Dennis Zervas, was selected.

Courtesy of Mike Tauber

“Woo hoo – that’s awesome,” Bortone exclaimed, upon hearing the news. “I love my painting from Dennis, he is one of my favorite FOA artists and I have several of his pieces.

She continued, “I love the opportunity to give back to the artists and get amazing art at the same time. The artist fund is so important; it helps so many artist in moments of need and is a great cause.”

The winner said she looks forward to her staycation.

Courtesy of Mike Tauber

“I can’t wait to spend two amazing and relaxing nights at the Tides. I love Laguna Beach and will visit my favorite restaurants during my stay,” Bortone said.

For more information about The Tides Inn, visit www.Tideslaguna.com. For more information about The Artists Fund at Festival of Arts, call (949) 612-1949 or visit www.theartistsfund-foa.org.