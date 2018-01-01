The Ranch at Laguna Beach and Ocean Institute to host A Night under the Moon, to benefit youth camps

The Ranch at Laguna Beach will host an evening of culinary luxury on Wednesday, Oct 24 as a benefit dinner sponsoring the Camping Outreach Program at The Ranch and its partnership with Ocean Institute.

A Night under the Moon will include libations and live music from Zach Churchill on The Ranch’s picturesque patio, followed by a four-course dinner curated by The Ranch’s Executive Chef Kyle St. John. The evening will feature an ocean-minded panel with filmmaker, journalist, and conservationist Angela Sun, along with Dan Pingaro and Kurt Bjorkman.

“Through our collaboration with Ocean Institute we have been able to run four summers of camps resulting in over 1,200 kids experiencing a deep and meaningful moment in nature. Many have never camped nor seen the ocean before this unique experience. As a legacy program here at The Ranch at Laguna Beach and with our partners at Ocean Institute, our camping program will benefit countless young lives,” said Kurt Bjorkman, general manager of The Ranch at Laguna Beach.

The Camping Outreach Program at The Ranch focuses on students from low-income areas and aims to give children the opportunity to experience the outdoors, which is often their first time camping, hiking, and learning about the local wildlife.

For reservations, contact Emma Opie at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (949) 496-2274 x416. Reservations are $250 per person and this event is expected to sell out.