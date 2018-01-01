Where’s Maggi – the answers!

This nicely painted set of toes belongs to a statue in town. Maggi asked where and a few people found it easy.

“That’s easy,” said Laura DuMaurier. “The location of the foot in the photo is the Eiler Larson statue in front of The Old Pottery Place, formerly The Pottery Shack, on PCH and Brooks.”

You got all that info correct, Laura. Also chiming in with correct answers were Robyn Sherain, John Walker, Kathy Bienvenue, and Cathy Bosko, who said she walks by those toes often “to take my doggers to Laguna Books and European Optical for treats!”

These toes have gotten some notice. Thanks for keeping Maggi on her toes!

There will be another photo mystery coming up on Friday. Stay tuned.

The Eiler Larson foot, from the statue at Brooks and Coast Highway