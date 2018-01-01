9 new Letters to the Editor included today

--“A portrait of last week’s Village Laguna forum” by Ali Rybcyzk

--A response to a previous letter by George Weiss by former mayor Elizabeth Pearson

--“Car-free Sundays in Laguna Beach” by Les Miklosy

--“Ruminations of a Reprobate Republican” by James S. McBride

--A response to endorsement by Sue Kempf

--“Know thy budget…” by Jim Gothard

--“Inclusion on City’s Historical Inventory should be voluntary” by Patrick W. Gallis

--“Residents should attend this Saturday’s Special Council Meeting” by Doug Cortez

--“Laguna Beach should have an Ocean Commission” by Mike Beanan

A reminder of our Letters to the Editor policy:

It is our firm intention to run any letter that any Laguna Beach resident writes about Laguna Beach based issues with few exceptions. However, we will not run what we deem ad hominem letters, defined as “of an argument or reaction directed against a person rather than the position they are maintaining.” We will not accept letters written about a business either positive or negative. It is much too easy for competitors to “create” letters about another business or to find a person willing to write something nice about their business. If a business is newsworthy, it is probable that we will accept such a letter. Generally, we will only change objectionable language in letters. The best rule of thumb is that the decision of the editor is final.

