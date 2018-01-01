Joyce Stewart announces faith-based classes this fall

Joyce Stewart is a clinical social worker, speaker and author who specializes in helping people heal from abuse, trauma, fear, anxiety and stress. She will offer three classes this fall starting on Thursday, Sept 27 from 10 - 11 a.m., on Conscious Creation, how to create the life you want to live.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Joyce Stewart is an author and has a master’s degree in Clinical Social Work

The next class will be on October 18 from 7 - 8 p.m. and is titled Freedom from Fear, learning how to live with less fear. The last class will be November 8 and the topic will be Healing Demystified, how to increase your chance of being healed. All three classes will be held at Net Works Living Room.

Joyce started Holistic Healing Consulting where she works with people online or in person at her office in Laguna Beach. Joyce has a master’s in Clinical Social Work and has been trained in Traditional Psychotherapy, Christian Counseling, Energy Psychology and Releasement Therapy. She is the author of two books: Interconnected by God, Healing for your Spirit, Soul and Body, and God is Love, A Spiritual Journey from Fear to Love.

For more information, visit www.holistichealingconsulting.com, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (618) 210-3500.

Net Works Living Room is located at 303 Broadway, Suite 107.