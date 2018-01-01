Peace Exchange event offers information on Raabia Hawa’s efforts to stop animal poaching this Saturday

The Peace Exchange invites everyone to join them for a celebration of the Congo and Kenya, while learning about their new projects in fair trade on Saturday, Sept 29 from 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. at 580 Broadway, Ste 204.

The gathering will honor the latest activities in the Congo and offer the opportunity to meet Raabia Hawa from The Peace Exchange’s new project in Kenya. Raabia comes to the nonprofit as a former supermodel turned park ranger working to stop animal poaching. She brings passion and awareness about the dangers of snare wire traps.

View the video below for a personal message from Raabia regarding the event:

At the cocktail reception, The Peace Exchange will share with attendees firsthand information from their projects in Congo and Kenya, and guests can speak with their newest world changing partner, Raabia.

Click on photo for larger image

Raabia Hawa and ranger amid evidence from ivory poachers

The Snare Wire Story: Snare wire creates no way of escape for wildlife once trapped. On the lookout for poachers, a park ranger’s job also includes the removal of snare wire traps. Surrounding villagers have found a way to re-purpose this deadly wire into artistic jewelry. Re-purposed snare wire art generates desperately needed income for local artisans.

Support of this effort helps bring awareness to the tragedy of snare wire poaching and has a direct effect in helping save wildlife. The Peace Exchange will be launching a snare wire bracelet line in partnership with Walk with Rangers. Proceeds from the annual event will go to Raabia and the Walk with Rangers women who create the snare wire collection.

Jewelry made from snare wire provides income for local artisans

The cost is $30 at the door or a check can be mailed to 580 Broadway, Ste 204 (Attn: Peace Exchange). RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Space is limited. Street parking is available.

For more on The Peace Exchange, go to www.thepeaceexchange.com.