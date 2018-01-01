Pet of the Week Jimmy is looking for a new home

Jimmy is currently taking the title of Pet of the Week. He is a five-year-old neutered male Staffy who was once adopted, but recently returned again. He would do best in a one dog home, as he prefers all the attention and that environment is more suitable for him overall. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, hopes to see Jimmy adopted as soon as possible. She says will make a good companion to all.

Click on the photo for a larger image

Jimmy is looking for a new home to take him in

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. Call (949) 497-3552 or go to the website for information on adoption procedures: www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.