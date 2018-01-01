BC Space features Mark Chamberlain prints on view through Oct 31

BC Space is pleased to present an exhibition and sale of Mark Chamberlain Cibachrome Prints, created and printed during the 1970s and 80s. The exhibition, Mark Chamberlain Cibachrome Prints, opened on Friday and will be on view with his work available for purchase until October 31.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

(L-R) Miriam Smith, Rick Conkey and Liz Goldner, former partner of Mark Chamberlain, at Friday’s opening reception

Following Mark’s April 2018 passing, these historic photographic artworks represent a rare collecting opportunity, explains Miriam Smith, art consultant and founder of Art Resource Group, Irvine, CA.

The exhibition and sale will include Chamberlain’s well-known Future Fossils series from the 1970s and ‘80s in which he examines the California landscape of that period. “Steel and glass structures with the energetic colors in the glossy billboards that advertised the new age, dominated the western landscape. They seemed almost super realistic to me,” he explained for a 2010 exhibition.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Mark Chamberlain co-founded BC Space Gallery in 1973 with Jerry Burchfield, and operated the space solely since 1987. It is one of the longest continually running fine art photography galleries in the country.

Gallery Viewing Hours are Wednesday to Friday from 5 - 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 1 - 4 p.m., and by appointment.

BC Space Gallery is located at 235 Forest Ave.