NCL Laguna Chapter invites mothers and daughters to apply and attend Meet and Greet on Oct 2

The Laguna Chapter of National Charity League, Inc. has opened its annual membership drive kick off. Interested mothers and daughters are invited to apply from Laguna Beach and surrounding South OC communities. Applicants will be submitting for the Classes of 2023, 2024, and 2025.

The Laguna Chapter will host its first New Member Meet & Greet on Tuesday, Oct 2 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Three Arch Bay Clubhouse.

NCL Laguna has served more than 6,000 hours throughout the community this year

This year’s Power of Three theme represents the organization’s inspiration and enduring commitment to community service, leadership development and cultural enrichment.

The Laguna Chapter works with more than 20 local philanthropies, as well as through its own award-winning Handmade Brigade and NCL Laguna Storytellers program. This year, the Chapter’s mothers and daughters have served more than 6,000 hours.

RSVP to Kelly Boyd or click here to find out more about membership.