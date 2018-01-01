Touching Remembrance Ceremony marks the fifth anniversary of Officer Jon Coutchie’s passing

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Beloved fallen LBPD Motor Officer Jon Coutchie, who, devastatingly, was killed in a crash on Sept 21, 2013, at the young age of 41, was remembered last Friday, Sept 21 at the City Remembrance Ceremony, along with Officer Gordon French, who was killed while on duty in 1953.

Click on photo for a larger image

Honor guards

Click on photo for a larger image

Gabbi Denny, LBHS junior, sings the National Anthem; Capt Jeff Calvert salutes

Click on photo for a larger image

Luciana Coutchie, Officer Jon Coutchie’s mother, with Corp David Gensemer

Click on photo for a larger image

The Irvine Honor Guard prepares for the 21-gun salute

Click on photo for a larger image

Guests placed roses at the foot of the memorial

Six months after Coutchie became a motor officer in March 2013, he died after a crash at Cleo Street and Coast Highway while responding to a report of a reckless driver.

The ceremony marked the fifth anniversary of Officer Coutchie’s End of Watch.