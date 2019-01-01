Glennwood House will celebrate five wonderful years tomorrow, Saturday, Sept 29 at Seven 7 Seven

Glennwood House in Laguna Beach will be celebrating its 5-year anniversary tomorrow, Saturday, Sept 29 from 12 - 4 p.m. This fundraiser/party will be held at Seven 7 Seven (formerly Tivoli Too, next to the Sawdust Festival). All ages and community members are welcome.

The community is invited by Glennwood House to join in for an outdoor festival of fun. Two well-known local bands will be performing at the event, The Stick Shifts and Elu The Dust. There will also be face painting, a photo booth hosted by Desi DJ Productions, which will be set up in a 1970s VW van, a silent auction, food and beverage and local vendors to browse.

Submitted photo

Glennwood residents are an integral part of the Laguna Beach community

Glennwood House, which opened the summer of 2013, is a 42-room independent living facility serving special needs adults 18 through 59 years of age. With an amazing ocean view and walking distance to beach access, Glenwood is truly a magical place. The campus includes a full service dining hall, gym, organic garden, media room, art studio and game area for residents to enjoy.

Fundraising events at Glennwood support their program services and recreation programs and ensure that independent living is a fulfilling and life giving experience for all who live at there.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Resident Diana Neff enjoys the sun on the Glennwood patio

Tickets are $60 per person and $20 for children. For more information and tickets, visit www.glennwoodhousing.org/events or call Jill Epple at (949) 715-4863.

Seven 7 Seven is located at 777 Laguna Canyon Rd.