Kahuna Cares to hold inaugural Charity Golf Tournament on Nov 2 at Pelican Hill Golf Club

Kahuna Cares Foundation, a local nonprofit providing support for organizations that help enrich the lives of people with special needs, announced it will be hosting the inaugural Kahuna Cares Charity Golf Tournament on Friday, Nov 2 at The Resort at Pelican Hill Golf Club.

Kahuna Cares Charity Golf Tournament and After Party will be held at the beautiful Pelican Hill South Course in Newport Beach with an afterparty featuring live music by Nick Hernandez, Billy Sherman, and Phil Gough of Common Sense with proceeds to benefit Surfers Healing, OC Autism, and Fish for Life, and the thousands of individuals they serve.

Co-founded by Jennifer Tracy and Veronica Hoggatt, and launched earlier this year, Kahuna Cares was founded in tribute to Jennifer’s father, the late Terry “Tubesteak” Tracy, who sparked the inspiration for the “Big Kahuna” role in the Gidget movie craze. Kahuna Cares honors his legacy of love for others by raising money for organizations that support children, teens, and adults with special needs.

“Kahuna Cares’ philosophy is to hold events which bring together many family and friends, new and old, celebrate the memory and legacy of an amazing man, support our special needs community, and raise awareness of the value of those community members living with special needs,” Hoggatt said, which includes championing the needs of her son and others with autism. “That’s what this Charity Golf tournament is all about.”

Submitted photo

Surfers Healing will benefit from funds raised at the Kahuna Cares Charity Golf Tournament by providing people with special needs a priceless experience

Tracy and Hoggatt have been actively involved with the special needs community for decades; it’s their passion. Together, Kahuna Cares has raised money through holding special events like the popular “Big Kahuna Koncert for A Cause” concerts, and the Charity Golf Tournament and After Party.

“Today, one in 59 children are diagnosed with autism and one in 700 are diagnosed with Down Syndrome,” Tracy said.

“To me there is nothing more meaningful than working with special needs kids. There are so many local Orange County programs that offer great free programs, which Kahuna Cares raises funds for and supports,” Tracy said. “I have seen the effects of these programs and the happiness it brings to the kids and families and to my own family members.”

“The setting at Pelican Hill Resort is spectacular, and we wanted to share this amazing experience, have a great party, and at the same time, raise money for great charities, along with introducing people to our new nonprofit,” Hoggatt said.

Participants will have an opportunity to win a brand new Ford Explorer, thanks to the generous sponsorship by Tuttle-Click Ford Irvine.

For more information about the Kahuna Cares Charity Golf Tournament and After Party on Friday, Nov 2, or to register, go to www.kahunacaresfoundation.org or click here.