Dianne’s Creature Feature

Osprey, a spectacular species unto its own

By DIANNE RUSSELL

The osprey is such a unique bird that it’s unmistakable when seen at close range. Derek Strombotne captured some awesome shots of this female osprey spotted on Cress Street. (Evidently, he got close enough to tell it was a female.) There have been several osprey sightings recently, and I wonder if this is the beautiful lady I saw at Heisler Park last week.

The western osprey – also called sea hawk, river hawk, and fish hawk – is a large raptor, reaching more than 60 cm in length and 180 cm across the wings.

Found worldwide, it’s a rare bird in other ways as well: it’s the only species in its family, genus (Pandion) and family (Pandionidae). As seen in the photos, its breast and belly are mostly white, with some dark streaks. The white extends out the wings, but the primaries, secondaries, and tail feathers are mottled black-and-white. The back is mostly black or dark brown. The head is distinctive with a white crest, a face bisected by a dark eye-stripe, and intense yellow eyes.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Derek Strombotne

Osprey at rest, yet with a fierce stare

Don’t look into those yellow eyes

The osprey is the only hawk species in North America that eats almost exclusively live fish, with around 80 fish species making up about 99 percent of its diet. The raptor can dive as deep as three feet into the water for fish, but prefers to hunt in shallower areas.

To make fishing easier, its talons are adapted for catching and carrying fish: their surfaces are rough, and their toes can be held with three forward and one back, or with two forward and two back, an arrangement seen in owls, but not in other diurnal raptors. In flight, they are most often confused with gulls because of their long wings, which are bent at the wrist. However, ospreys have a bounce to their flight that gulls lack.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Derek Strombotne

Stunning shot of osprey in flight on Cress Street

Watch out for those talons

Historically, it was widely thought that if a fish looked up at an osprey, it would be somehow mesmerized by the sight of it. This would cause the fish to give itself up to the predator – a belief referenced in Act IV of Shakespeare’s Coriolanus: “I think he’ll be to Rome/As is the osprey to the fish, who takes it/By sovereignty of nature.”

The osprey species is at least 11 million years old and is so well adapted to fishing that it has evolved singular characteristics that set it apart from other raptor species. These include nostrils that can be closed during dives, and an outer toe that can be angled backwards to better grasp fish.

Ospreys can live to be 15-20 years old. The oldest known osprey was just over 25. During that long lifetime, the migratory birds can rack up over 160,000 miles of travel. In fact, in 2008 an osprey being tracked by researchers flew an amazing 2,700 miles in just 13 days.

That’s a lot of miles, but I’m hoping that if this osprey finds the fishing is good here in Laguna, maybe she will stay.

References: www.mnn.com, Smithsonian, birdweb.org.