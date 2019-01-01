Parents Club hosts Annual Halloween Walk on Oct 24

On Wednesday, Oct 24, the Laguna Beach Parents Club will host its seventh Annual Halloween Walk. A treasured community event, the LBPC Halloween Walk will feature children of all ages as they parade up Forest Avenue collecting treats from each store. 

Parents Club hosts kids

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Children of all ages dress up and collect treats from stores along Forest Ave

The walk will kick off at Main Beach at 4:30 p.m. and will end at the parking lot of Laguna Presbyterian Church. There the community will join for an after-party with a DJ, costume contest, police car, snacks and more.

Parents Club hosts family

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The Stone family during Laguna Beach Parent Club’s Annual Halloween Walk and after-party last year